Labour indicts FG over unfair employment practices





•Accuses govt of legalising casualisation, outsourcing of workers

•Says employers jittery over apprentices membership of unions

One of the fallouts of the just concluded 111th International Labour Conference, ILC, of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, in Geneva, Switzerland was the adoption of a recommendation on quality apprenticeships as a new Labour standard.

It is aimed at supporting “opportunities for people of all ages to skill, reskill and upskill continuously” in rapidly changing labour markets.

It provides a clear definition of apprenticeships and specifies aspirational standards for quality apprenticeships, including rights and protection for apprentices.

In a chat with the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, he speaks on the culture of apprenticeship, job security, and unfair employment practices among others and indicted the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, for the upsurge in…





