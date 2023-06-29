Nigeria’s present situation requires our leaders to to lead by example – Peter Obi





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr Peter Obi has said that the situation in the country requires that those in authority must lead by example.

Obi, who spoke at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka during the funeral service of the late Dean of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Maxwell Anikwenwa, said the behavior, character and conduct of public officers must be in consonance with what society requires today.

“We can’t continue to preach for people to make sacrifice without sacrificing. The sacrifice must start from the leaders, visibly and measurably because the people are suffering and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering”, the former Anambra State governor said..

Obi described the late Anikwenwa as not only a man of God, but a great Nigerian who contributed meaningfully beyond his pastoral work, but also contributed immensely in building a better Nigeria.

“Those who know…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper