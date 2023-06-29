Vigilante Commander, 2 others arrested over abduction, murder of 25-yr-old tricyclist





By Alumona Ukwueze, ANAMBRA

Police operatives from Ogidi Division, Anambra State, yesterday, arrested the Ojoto community vigilante commander and two others for the alleged kidnap and murder of a tricycle operator, Oluchukwu Onah.

Onah, a 25-year-old commercial tricycle rider from Ovoko community, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State but who resided in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State was declared missing on May 28, 2023, when he failed to return after going out for the day’s business.

Vanguard gathered that his neighbour in Oba had raised the alarm over his whereabouts and subsequently reported to the police. It was further gathered that the owner of the tricycle (name withheld) said that the missing Oluchukwu, rode the tricycle under a hire purchase agreement.

He, however, engaged the services of a security tracker that eventually yielded positive results, leading to the arrest of a man in possession of the missing tricycle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper