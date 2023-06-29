Wagner uprising: Kremlin remains silent on whereabouts of Surovikin





The Kremlin remained silent on Thursday on the whereabouts of Russia’s deputy chief of staff, General Sergei Surovikin.

Surovikin’s whereabouts were a matter of concern for the Defence Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on Thursday, following reports that the general had been arrested.

Peskov had on Wednesday dismissed a U.S. media report as “speculation” that Surovikin was said to have known in advance about the uprising plan of Wagner mercenary force founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to trust Surovikin, Peskov said on Thursday that the Kremlin chief, as commander-in-chief, was working with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov.

Citing informants, several Russian media outlets had already reported on Wednesday that Surovikin had been arrested.

There was no confirmation of this.

The Kremlin dismissed a New York Times report that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper