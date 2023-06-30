Abia LP candidate heads to Appeal Court over tribunal judgement





Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Abia South senate seat of the National Assembly, has vowed to appeal the dismissal of his petition by the Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal, sitting in Umuahia, had dismissed Onyeizu’s petition against Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) for failing to apply for pre-trial contrary to the first schedule of Electoral Act 2022.

Onyeizu had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Abaribe as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday that he was not happy with the tribunal’s decision.

“My earlier request for the re-assignment of the case was turned down; so, I was not surprised about the tribunal’s decision, ” he said.

He said that verifiable records showed that the three respondents: Abaribe, APGA and INEC were separately served the pre-trial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper