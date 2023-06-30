Alaba market: Govs Uzodimma, Peter Mbah, Deputy Speaker Kalu meet Igbo leaders in Lagos





**Seek a political solution

**I’ll meet with Sanwo-Olu Friday -Uzodinma assures

By Juliet Umeh

To resolve the current underlining misunderstanding between the people from the South East and some authorities in Lagos State following the outcome of the 2023 elections, Igbo leaders in Lagos, Thursday called on their governors and other top representatives to seek a political solution.

The call came when the leaders had a meeting with the governors of Imo and Enugu States, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Chief Peter Mbah together with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu and other business leaders from the South-East in Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting, business mogul and Chairman, Chikason Group, Mr Chika Okafor, said: “We are not trouble makers and we also want one Nigeria, let peace reign. We call on our leader in the South-East to seek political solution to the challenges people from the east are facing in Lagos.”

On his part, Convener, The New…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper