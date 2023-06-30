Benue govt threatens to sack community over invitation of armed militia gang





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government has threatened to sack Mbaivuur community in Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, of the state if the leadership of the community fails to disengage and evict the armed militia gang they deployed in their lingering crisis with the neighbouring Mbasombo community.

The government also directed the leaders of the community to produce either dead or alive the youth from Mbasombo who was allegedly kidnapped recently while on his farm after the militia, gang raped his nursing wife.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the peace meeting called Thursday in Makurdi by the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh between the stakeholders and traditional rulers of the warring Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities.

The protracted crisis between the two neigbouring communities over disputed farmlands had over a long period of time defied all peace initiatives by the last government including the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper