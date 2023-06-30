Former Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor pulled out of service





By Kingsley Omonobi

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Eluonye Irabor (rtd) has been officially pulled out of the Nigerian Armed Force in a colourful parade at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.

The pulling out parade is part of military tradition honouring retiring Generals which was well attended by the new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General CG Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen TA Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar

Governor Sheriff Oborewori of Delta State, Mr. Boss Mustapha, former SGF and Past Chiefs of Defence, Army, Navy, Air Staff, including Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), Gen Alexander Ogomudia, Gen Martins Agwai, Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim and Gen Olonisakin (rtd) and Irabor’s 34 Regular Course mates attended the ceremony.

The event which involved a march past by the officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force was graced by members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper