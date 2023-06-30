How hospital authority left former boxer, Okorodudu to die





•He was a rare gem – NBB of C boss, Oladipo reacts

•I’m still in shock – Obisia Nwakpa

By Jacob Ajom

Flamboyant former Nigerian boxer, Jeremaiah Okorodudu gave up the ghost on Wednesday, after a complicated struggle with death at a Lawanson hospital in Lagos, hours before he was scheduled for a surgery to amputate his leg.

Family sources told Sports Vanguard that Okorodudu, who represented Nigeria at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics had a partial stroke about two years ago. He was managing that when matters became worse after he was diagnosed with Diabetics sometime last year.

“Apart from the partial stroke, he was also diabetic,” our source said, adding that the sore foot was also cancerous. “It developed into a foot cancer. Originally, the foot was to be amputated last Saturday but because the initial deposit had not reached the amount the hospital was asking for, the surgery had to be rescheduled for Thursday.”

We further gathered that following…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper