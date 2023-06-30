Just in: 2 died in Delta auto crash





By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

TWO persons, were Friday killed in an auto crash at the Agbarha-Otor junction axis of the East/West Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state.

The deceased, a male and female, died instantly as a Mercedes Benz 350 rammed into a stationary Siena bus that was loading passengers on the road side.

It was learned that the deceased male was the driver Siena bus and was attending to the female passenger when the incident occurred.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps personnel from Ughelli Unit confirmed the incident, saying “We were called and when we got to the scene, we saw two dead bodies in an accident involving a while Mercedes Benz white and a Sienna.

“It was a case of over speeding and loss of control by the Mercedes. The driver of the Sienna was attending to the passenger at the boot of the vehicle when they were swept away.

“Their remains have been deposited at the morgue and the two vehicles have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper