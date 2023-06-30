Lionel Messi wins Champions League goal of the season award





Argentine ace Lionel Messi has won the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League goal of the season award.

Messi’s curling strike against Benfica which included a beautiful touch play between other PSG players beat a few tremendous strikes from Erling Haaland and Alejandro Grimaldo to win the award.

The game ended 1-1 on October 5 2022 with Danilo Perreira’s own goal tying the game for Benfica.

The legendary Argentine joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side this summer transfer window.

Messi netted four goals in seven Champions League appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper