



Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed his critics over the trend of infidelity scandals rocking rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Recall that singers Banky W and Davido were lately entangled in the web of controversies over alleged infidelity.

The actro reacted to the development in In a recent Instagram post on Friday.

Edochie, who was heavily criticized for marrying a second wife earlier this year, said many people hid their extramarital affairs and judged him.

The actor condemned what he described as the hypocritical attitude of some celebrities within the entertainment industry.

The thespian said no one is perfect.

Edochie stated, “Nobody good pass. Nobody holy pass. Everybody just hide their own, dey judge me since.”

The post 'Nobody holy pass' – Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits back at critics over infidelity appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper