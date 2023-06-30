Olympic medalist, Ajunwa cautions against illicit drug use





Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah, Nigeria’s gold medalist in the long jump event at Atlanta’96 Olympic Games, has cautioned Nigerian youths on the dangers of involving in use of illicit drugs.

Ajunwa-Opara made the call at a conference organised by her foundation, Chioma Ajunwa Foundation, in commemoration of the 2023 edition of the United Nations (UN) Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking held at the Police College Ikeja, Lagos.

She cautioned the youths including sportsmen and women to avoid illicit drug use because of its inherent negative effects on their health.

Ajunwa-Oparah stated that the conference became necessary in order to create awareness, enlighten and sensitise the youths against the use of illicit drugs and cultism especially among students, athletes, security agencies and general citizenry.

“This fight which my foundation started six years ago was borne out of the desire to make our youths realise that there is no gain in using illicit drugs as it…





