Police review training curriculum to give human face to policing 





The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the review of police training programmes and curriculum with a focus on attitudinal and behavioural changes in police officers.

This is to enhance professionalism, effectiveness and public trust in law enforcement personnel in the country.

The I-G said in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja, that the focus would also be on the physical and technical fitness of personnel.

Egbetokun said that the review of the curriculum was to ensure that law enforcement imbued the required physical strength, technical proficiency, mental alertness, high standard of ethical conduct, empathy and effective communication.

According to him, it will also ensure attitudinal and behavioural changes in policing as to foster a positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel.

He said this would be achieved by instilling integrity, effective…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper