We didn’t sack any worker employed by Ganduje – Kano government





Kano State Government said it had not sacked the 10,800 workers whose June salaries were stopped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10,800 workers were employed by the administration of former governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The clarification was made on Friday in Kano in a joint news conference by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Baba Dantiye; Accountant General, Abdukadir Abdulsalam, and Head of Service (HOS), Usman Bala-Muhammad.

The HOS explained that the 10,800 workers were not sacked, but only had their salaries stopped pending verification of their status.

“Let me make it categorically clear that no staff was retrenched. Their salaries were stopped to cleanse the system because of some allegations.

“A verification committee will soon be set up and after the exercise, those employed legally through laid down civil service rules will receive their salaries.”

According to him, the essence is to optimize the civil service for better…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper