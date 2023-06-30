WHO to declare aspartame sweetener in soft drinks as possible carcinogen – Cancer report





The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research arm, is set to declare aspartame, one of the most common artificial sweeteners in soft drinks as a possible carcinogen.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar and widely used in low-calorie products.

The sweetener is used in several drinks including Diet Coke. It is also used in chewing gums.

While aspartame has been used for decades and is approved by food safety bodies, there have been several controversies around the ingredient.

According to Reuters, two sources with knowledge of the process said the IARC will publicly list aspartame on July 14 as “possibly carcinogenic (cancer-causing) to humans” for the first time.

The IARC ruling was said to have been finalised earlier in June after a meeting of the agency’s external experts and a review of about 1,300 studies on aspartame and…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper