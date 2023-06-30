Yoruba council urges Tinubu to establish national youth dev commission





By Adeola Badru

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, Aare Oladotun Hassan, has urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a national youth development commission, lamenting that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has not delivered on their core mandate since inception.

He made the call after being conferred with a the Sir Ahmadu Bello leadership award by the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry has lost it usefulness in providing its core mandate, hence the need to for the President to find a way around it.

He said the creation would cater for the peculiar needs of youths in the country, adding that it would also provide more opportunities for youths.

“The creation of such organisation will be particularly beneficial to the teeming Nigerian youths,” he noted.

Hassan, however, appreciated NYAN for the honour and pledged adequate support for the development of the youth community.

While…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper