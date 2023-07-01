Appoint Amnesty boss from other N’Delta ethnic nationality, Group tells Tinubu





The Niger Delta Frontier Movement, NDFM has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to appoint a new Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs from another ethnic tribe for inclusiveness with the need to build a sense of belonging among all ethnic nationalities in the region noting that the Programme shouldn’t be an exclusive preserve of one tribe.

The Goodluck Opia-led group made this call on the President at a well-attended meeting of critical stakeholders from the region noting that doing so will end the avoidable sense of entitlement to the program by one single tribe.

Specifically, Opia told the president to appoint a SAP from the Urhobo ethnic group stating that Urhobo nation constitute the largest homogeneous entity in the region and are deserving of such appointment in this era of Renewed Hope to mark a new beginning in the annals of the programme.

He noted that past governments had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper