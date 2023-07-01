England midfielder, Winks joins Leicester from Tottenham





Former England midfielder Harry Winks joined Leicester from Tottenham on Saturday for a reported fee of £10 million ($13 million).

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Sampdoria after falling down the pecking order at Spurs.

Winks made 203 appearances for Tottenham and won 10 England caps over the past nine years.

“I’m really excited for the challenge ahead. It’s an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible,” said Winks.

“I’m also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”

Leicester are looking to bounce back to the Premier League after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship last season.

Winks’ move is the second deal between the clubs this week as James Maddison went the other way to join Tottenham for £40 million.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper