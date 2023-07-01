First Lady, Remi Tinubu tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup





The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has tasked the Super Falcons to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals holding in Australia and New Zealand.

She gave the charge in Abuja on Saturday while hosting the team to a dinner ahead of its departure on Sunday for the tournament which starts July 20 and ends August 20.

Sen. Tinubu, who was represented by Dr Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, said that Nigeria’s appearance at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup must be for the noble purpose of bringing the coveted cup home.

Drumming support for the Super Falcons, she pointed out that football was a major unifier in the country, urging the team to work hard so as to match the expectations of Nigerians.

“It is important that you remain committed by playing together as a team; no one should think that she’s better player than the other.

“It is only when you play as a team that you can record success. It is my expectation that this time, you will surpass your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper