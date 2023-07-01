Imo guber: Opposition parties to pay N54m before campaign





By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Candidates of opposition political parties in Imo State will have to pay over N54 million each to the state government before they will be allowed to campaign for the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

In a press conference in Owerri, Saturday, chairmen of opposition parties in the state raised the alarm over such outrageous fee imposed on them.

They described it as an attempt by the state government to stifle opposition parties and ensure that only the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thrives in the state.

They operate under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC-G12, Imo State, comprising 12 political parties in the state.

In a document presented to journalists which purportedly emanated from the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency, IMSAA, and signed by its General Manager; political parties are required to seek a permit with the sum of N54 million before erecting campaign structures, including…





