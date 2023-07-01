Man rapes wife’s apprentice, victim commits suicide





By Adeola Badru

Eruwa community, in the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, was thrown into confusion as a middle-aged man, simply known as Ajibode, allegedly raped a sixteen-year-old Olayemi Agbeloba, the apprentice of his wife at their residence.

The victim, Saturday Vanguard gathered, committed suicide after the incident.

Ajibode, who is a welder, was reported to have threatened to kill the girl if she revealed what happened to anyone.

It was learnt that the girl had been learning fashion design from Ajibode’s wife and was said to have been living with her boss to also assist her with domestic chores.

According to a reliable source, things took another turn as she was sleeping in a room at the couple’s residence when Ajibode entered and allegedly raped her on June 23, 2023.

Worried by the development, the deceased, who was said to have been traumatised by Ajibode’s action, reportedly drank a substance suspected to be insecticide and died from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper