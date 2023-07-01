Nasarawa govt accuses state PDP of media trial





*Will your new appointment address Tiv marginalisation in Nasarawa, PDP replies SSA

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa state government at the weekend warned the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state against media trial, propaganda and weeping sentiments against the government of Abdullahi Sule.

This is just as the opposition PDP has advised the newly appointed media aide to the governor against heating the polity wondering whether his appointment will address the marginalization of the Tiv people in Nasarawa state.

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Mr.Peter Ahemba had released a press statement made available to Journalists in Lafia, Friday, shortly after his appointment was announced in the state.

According to Peter Ahemba, “the attention of the Nasarawa State Government has been drawn to series of media trial and propaganda being championed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and it’s 2023…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper