New coach for Super Eagles: Gusau is a big joke – Orumen





.It’s bizarre – Ubani

By Jacob Ajom

Last week, there was another bombshell from the Nigeria Football Federation.

President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, leaked the plan of his board on how they intend to go about the recruitment of a new coach for the Super Eagles. With a dysfunctional technical committee and a subservient head of the technical department, Gusau, said that the next coach of the Super Eagles will be determined by Nigerians. In an interview aired on Radio Now 95.3 FM, the NFF boss was confident Nigerians will lead them to getting the best coach available for the Super Eagles. Gusau said he will let football fans decide if the Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro should stay on or go.

Sounding unsure and inadequate of his office and its responsibilities, the NFF boss said,“We have that plan to put it in front of Nigerians, to hear their views. We are surely going to push it to the public to hear their views on whether we should continue with Peseiro(current…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper