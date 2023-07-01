No kudos to Tinubu yet but nobody will be worse than Buhari — Hakeem Baba-Ahmed





By Ishola Balogun

The Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed advises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to rush, but thread with care and not put too much burden on the already overburdened citizenry, adding that the effect of his policy such as liberalisation of the exchange regime, the increase in the cost of power, as well as the inevitable increase in school fees as a result of the education loan will add up to the burden of already overburdened Nigerians.



In this interview with Saturday Vanguard, he also counsels that the President should not appoint anyone with any slightest hint of corruption, emphasizing that Nigeria cannot stand more years of misgovernance, indifference and incompetence of Buhari. Excerpts.

What is happening in Kano now should be a source of concern for the Northern

Elders like you, don’t you see it as pettiness laced with vengeance?

It is a source of concern. If a legitimate government, elected to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper