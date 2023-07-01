NUC tells ASUU to stop misleading Nigerians on varsity curriculum





The National Universities Commission (NUC) has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to stop misleading Nigerians about the new varsity curriculum.

The commission in a statement by Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, Dr Noel Saliu, on Friday in Abuja, said contrary to claims by ASUU, all universities were carried along in the development of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards.

Addressing the specific issues raised by ASUU, Saliu said that the assertion that there was no official communication from NUC to the Universities on the review of the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) was not correct.

“Vice-Chancellors can attest to the fact that the commission has been communicating with them on the issue over the last five years.

”In addition, several virtual and on-site meetings were held to intimate them of the curriculum review and provide them with updates from time to time.

”The claim that there is no evidence to show that…





