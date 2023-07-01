



Youths in Edo State have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to improving the lives of youths with the implementation of ongoing reforms in education, skills development and other sectors.

In a statement to celebrate the governor’s 66th birthday anniversary, Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Moses Agwinede Joseph, said Governor Obaseki’s youth-friendly policies and initiatives have made significant impact on the lives of Edo youths, restoring hope for a brighter future.

He noted, “Your Excellency, Governor Godwin Noghegase Obaseki, on behalf of the over 3 million members of the Edo Youth Community, I Comrade Moses Agwinede Joseph the number one youth of Edo state, extend our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your birth anniversary celebration.

“I am truly grateful for your unwavering support and dedication towards the betterment of our generation. Your youth-friendly policies and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper