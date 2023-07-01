Oborevwori congratulates Pastor Chris Nwaka at 60





Delta State Governor, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Asaba, Pastor Chris Nwaka on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba wherein he described Nwaka as a great man of God who had contributed immensely to the growth of Christendom.

He commended the cleric for his astute and didactic teachings and for guiding the flock of Christ since he took over as Resident Pastor of the church in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori, who is an ordained Elder in the church, remarked that Nwaka’s teachings had continued to touch many lives and create an atmosphere where souls are saved daily with life-changing miracles and testimonies.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Delta State, I congratulate you Pastor Chris Nwaka on your 60th birth anniversary. Under your faithful stewardship, the Living…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper