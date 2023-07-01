Ondo court remands Principal for faking his abduction over N12 m fraud





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A secondary school principal, Matthew Afolabi has been ordered to be remanded in prison by an Akure Magistrate Court, in Ondo state, over N12m fraud and feigning his abduction.

Afolabi, reportedly, faked his kidnap, after defrauding members of an association, Ifesowapo CTS, to the tune of N12 million. He was thereafter arrested by the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, and charged to court on two counts of fraud and faking his kidnap.

His family members, staff, friends and members of lfesowapo CTS Association, were said to have lodged the report against him at the Amotekun office in the state capital.

The prosecution counsel, Segun Akeredolu, said that the accused committed the offence around 7pm at Igbara Oke, Ifedore council area of the state.

According to Akeredolu, the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N12 million, property of Ifesowapo CTS Association members and falsely presented himself as a victim of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper