Police clarify viral video of Mallam escorted by armed Policemen to slaughter cow

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Force headquarters has clarified that the viral video showing several armed mobile police personnel escorting a mallam to slaughter a cow during Eld Kabir celebrations is an old video

It said no police personnel is presently attached to the said Mallam.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement titled, “Re: Video of Mallam Escorted by Armed Policeme to Slaughter Cow; Video Very Old, No Policemen Attached to him presently”.

He said, “We wish to state categorically that the viral video of a mallam who was seen escorted by some armed Mobile Policemen to slaughter a cow in his compound is very old.

“The video surfaced in the year 2022, not a new one as being widely and willfully circulated on Wednesday, 28th June 2023.

“The Police took necessary action, even withdrew the policemen attached to him when the video went viral last year.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper