‘Stop dashing people’s hopes’, Nigerians in South Africa tell public officials 





The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has called on public officials to be proactive in their service delivery to avoid harassment abroad.

The President of NICASA, Mr Ben Okoli, made this appeal in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Okoli spoke against the backdrop of the practice by grieving African nationals to attack public officials abroad over issues of poor governance in their home countries.

According to him, public officials should be more proactive and live up to the expectations of the citizens to avoid attacks.

“I do not support the harassment of public officials, it is not something we should promote, rather we should encourage Nigerians at home to embrace and support the new government.

“At the same time, we will enjoin the political class in Nigeria, to live up to citizens’ expectations and not play to the gallery.

“People have high hopes and expectations, and when these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper