Subsidy: Osun to introduce free bus rides, adjust working days





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration will soon introduce free bus ride and adjust working days for public servants to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor, while speaking at Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, stakeholders meeting at the party Secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, said the state government was working to make living easy for the populace in the state.

“We (Osun Government) will soon introduce public transport buses. We are working on adjusted work hours and days. We want to make life easy and enjoyable for our people. This administration has been working in line with our election promises and the agenda of the party. We are implementing programmes and projects in education, health and infrastructures: what the APC could not achieve in four years, we have achieved in under seven months.

“We have positioned the public service, built roads, bridges and channelisation. We have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper