Women: Tallen, others urge Tinubu to fulfill 35% campaign promise





Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfill the 35 per cent affirmative action promised women during his presidential campaign.

She made the appeal on Friday in Abuja at an award night organised by Women of Worth, an oganisation set up to cebrate outstandimg women.

Tallen, who is also former deputy governor of Plateau State, said from the president’s past records, she was optimistic that Nigerian women would be given their pride of place.

She said women were an integral part of any economy and should be allowed to contribute their quota to nation building.

“I have the belief that the president will do more for Nigerian women than was experienced in the past.

“It is important to empower, educate and give Nigerian women the opportunity to explore their potentials for the

betterment of the nation.

“Rwanda for instance, where women are over 60 per cent in government, has seen a lot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper