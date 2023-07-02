25%: Obi-Datti Campaign alleges attempt to ‘doctor’ FCT results





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign has raised alarm over alleged attempts to alter the February 25 presidential election results of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to satisfy sinister motives.

Manager of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, subsequently, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against tempering with IRev as it concerns the FCT.

He said this in a tweet yesterday, Obaze said that intelligence reaching the Campaign office showed that INEC was trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to be in good standing.

A statement from the Obi-Datti Media Office signed by its Head, Diran Onifade, quoted Obaze as saying, “According to our source, INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper