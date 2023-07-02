Davido’s one sexcapade too many





By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke famously known as Davido may have played his way into a deep hole this time around, getting sexually involved with a OnlyFans seductress and escort named Anita Brown a.k.a NinatheElite.

Contrary to various reports that the woman who claimed Davido impregnated her, Anita Brown is an American businesswoman, she’s actually an hostess with a OnlyFans account that has an array of sexually explicit content. Of course, her Instagram page says she’s a serial entrepreneur but her posts should be enough caveat that this woman has pretty much too much of sex about her.

Already, many pornography-theme platforms and channels are brandishing sex-tape of Davido and Anita Brown, purportedly released by the American to put weight to her claims.

As one Twitter user put it, “Davido lose guard for a lady with OnlyFans account. She will use his name to build numbers and customers.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper