Experts identify insecurity, poor electricity as factors affecting foreign investment in Nigeria





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A call has gone to the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to as a matter of urgency ‘arrest’ the twin-challenge of insecurity and poor electricity in the country, as these are major factors that discourage foreign investors from coming to Nigeria.

The Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospitals in Oyo State, Dr. Abib Olamitoye and an obstetrician gynecologist, who works in the University of Toronto, Prof Leke Badmos, Coxwell Hospital, Abeokuta, made the call at the grand opening of a multi-million Naira Coxwell Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The two Nigerian medical experts, who are based in the United Kingdom and Canada had invested billion of naira into the Nigerian economy, through hospitals and hospitality in Oyo and Ogun States.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Olamitoye, said, Badmos established the Specialist Hospital, equipped with modern facilities for residents of Ogun State and beyond, stressing that the founder decided…





