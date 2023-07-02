Gunmen kidnap the owner of Supermarket in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a top businessman in Imo state, said to be the owner of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy, John Ugorji.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident who did not want his name mentioned in the print, confirmed it and said it occurred at Ikenegbu layout, in Owerri, at about 11 pm last Friday.

He explained that Ugorji was abducted at the time he closed his shop, entered his jeep, and was about to drive home before the kidnappers accosted him and forced him out of his vehicle.

The eyewitness said that Ugorji, “struggled to escape but one of the tyres of his vehicle was trapped in a drainage making it difficult for him to drive.

“The kidnappers dragged him out of his vehicle and ruffled him into one of their vehicles. The kidnappers came for the operation in two vehicles and they drove away to an unknown destination after succeeding in kidnapping the man.”

At the time of filing this report, the state Police Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper