Insecurity: Anambra to recover illegal firearms





By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka-THE Anambra State Vigilance Group, AVG, has concluded plans to recover all the illegal firearms as part of measures to fight kidnapping and gunmen in the state.

Director of media and publicity of AVG, Nweke Nweke said yesterday that it would first identify legal and illegal possessors of firearms and then recover those held by illegal users.

According to him, the use of pump action guns is prohibited, adding that it is only AVG members and private security guards registered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, or known to the state government, that are supposed to use them.

Nweke said: “Only the AVG is allowed to bear firearms like pump action in Anambra State. It is a prohibited device, but you can see some unidentifiable individuals and groups using them.

“AVG, with other joint security teams, will embark on mop-up action to identify people or groups using prohibited firearms and recover them from the public….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper