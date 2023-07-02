Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in £60m deal





Liverpool have announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

The midfielder put pen to paper on on a five-year contract at the Merseyside on Sunday.

Newcastle had also been interested in the 22-year-old midfielder, but once Szoboszlai made clear his desire to move to Anfield, it removed all other interested parties from the equation.

There was a breakthrough in negotiations on Friday as Liverpool agreed to trigger his £60m release clause.

Szoboszlai underwent a medical on Merseyside on Saturday and Sunday and, subject to a work permit, he will become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for an initial £35m.

