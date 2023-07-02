My administration will boost cultural sector – Gov. Bago





Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger state has assured the people that his administration would harness and develop the cultural sector in the state.

Bago gave the assurance when he declared opened the annual Sallah Durbar of the Nupe Kingdom, called Bariki, at the Wadata Palace, Bida, to culminate 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Bida, Niger.

The governor, who advocated the need to promote cultural heritage not just within the state but also to project it positively to the world, maintained that priority attention would be given to tourism and culture.

“In our development agenda, we made tourism a very cardinal point, and our being here today is to reassure Nigerlites that our culture will reign supreme in the world. We will encourage tourism and other cultural activities,” he stated.

Bago also promised to rebrand the Nupe Kingdom in line…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper