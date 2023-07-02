My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, says Afe-Babalola





A legal practitioner, Mr Tunde Afe-Babalola, SAN, says his father’s disciplinary approach contributed tremendously to his success in his endeavour.

Tunde, son of the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja

The lawyer, who recalled that his father would be celebrating his 60th anniversary of his call to Bar on July 9, said the legal giant’s attributes had helped him to grow in the profession.

“My father’s attributes include hard work, dedication, generosity, sacrifice, resilience, trust, fear of God, love for mankind, etc.

“These same attributes which he has, are the same things that have helped me over the years.

“Really, the way he disciplined us contributed tremendously to my success today.

“Victor Devlin said, ‘Listen, there is no way any true man is going to let children live around him in his home and not discipline and teach, fight and mould them until they know all he knows….





