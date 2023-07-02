NDDC Act favours South West to produce next MD, Ondo Rep writes Tinubu





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Donald Ojogo, has asked President Bola Tinubu, to address the age-long alienation of the South West in appointments into the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ojogo said the exclusion of the South West, particularly Ondo State, had given credence to the long-held perception that the headship, especially the position of the NDDC’s Managing Director is the exclusive preserve of the South South States.

According to the immediate-past Information Commissioner is an Ijaw, the first Arogbo-Ijaw man to serve as Federal lawmaker in the National Assembly.

Ojogo while describing the situation as ‘disdainful and repulsive’, he said in a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu that, Section 12(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment etc) Act, 2000 (hereinafter referred to as NDDC Act)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper