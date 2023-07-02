S’Court verdict: APC loses to moral persuasion, gains national honour





By Isaac Olusesi

The news of the Supreme Court decision on Osun State governorship and compensative national honour to be conferred on the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governor of the state has elicited reactions across the state, partly with well grounded disgust and partly with well founded applause. And social media feeds were awashed with commendation and condemnation of the dual news in a range of different positions.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgement declared , “The entire proceedings at the tribunal is a nullity,” “……….” and held that the All Progressives Congress (APC), with its candidate, Mr Gboyega Oyetola failed to substantiate its argument. And the court affirmed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun.

President Mohammud Buhari’s valedictory conferment of a national honour on Oyetola, albeit for his contribution to the nation’s development, is compensatory to recompense the Osun APC- Oyetola’s loss of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper