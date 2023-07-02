Stakeholders decry CBN’s directive on bank customers’ social media presence





Many stakeholders have described as illegal the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to scrutinise social media presence of their customers.

The directive was contained in a recent Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023 signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulations Department of the CBN, Chibuzo Efobi.

The CBN had directed all DMBs to obtain comprehensive information about their customers, including their social media handles.

According to the directive, commercial banks must henceforth obtain social media handles and digital identification of customers as a mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) policy in the financial services sector.

The apex bank said that the directive was targeted at strengthening the fight against financial crimes as contained in its Customer Due Diligence Regulations 2023 report.

It said that financial institutions operating under the regulatory purview of the CBN were now obligated to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper