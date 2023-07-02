Submerged Niger braces again for furious flood





By Wole Mosadomi

Lives and properties worth millions of Naira have been lost to flooding in Niger State.Houses were submerged while farm lands were also washed away by torrential rainfall.

Till now, many households are yet to recover from the devastating annual occurrence.

The federal, state and local governments have taken steps to end the annual menace but there haven’t been significant results.

The unsavory situation has meanwhile forced the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to take bold steps to mitigate the effect of looming flooding on the people this year.

Niger is one of the states due to be devastated again by flood this year, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Service (NIMET).

Besides the natural cause, which is severe rainfall, the three hydro electricity dams – Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro – have always had grave effects on the people along the dam areas.

Houses, farmlands, domestic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper