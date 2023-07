By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian sprint ace, Tobi Amusan has won the women’s 100mH at the Stockholm Diamond League, dominating with a time of 12.52s.

She outpaced Sarah Lavin who clocked a personal best of 12.73s for 2nd and Pia Skrzyszowska in 12.78s in 3rd place.

More details to come…

