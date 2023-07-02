Why we haven’t paid June allowance – NYSC





The National Youth Service Corps has revealed the reason behind the delay in the payment of June allowance to corps members.

According to the institution, the problem is from the banks as it has completed all arrangements for the payment since June 27.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Eddy Megwa, in a statement released on Sunday in reaction to agitations over the delay, assured that the corps management is interfacing with the banks to fast-track payment.

He said: “The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to state that it is aware of worries and agitations by corps members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of corps members’ allowance since June 27, 2023, and remittances were made the same day to various banks accordingly.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper