20 persons feared trapped, as 4-storey hotel collapses in Abuja





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Twenty persons are feared trapped in the rubble of a four-storey hotel building which collapsed on Monday in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja.

The building which was under construction as of the time of the collapse is sais to be owned by one of the top hotels in the territory.

According to the eyewitnesses at the site, the hotel which has an underground facility had no fewer than 20 persons trapped.

As of the time of this report, emergency responders and security personnel were being mobilized to the site.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper