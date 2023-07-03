Aviation CEOs, others to meet in Lagos





By Prince Okafor

No fewer than 250 aviation industry professionals are expected to converge in Lagos to deliberate on issues limiting the sector’s productivity.

The professionals cut across the aviation parastatals, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of major aviation agencies and organisations are among the members of the panel of discussants at the forthcoming 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC.

Theme of this year’s conference is ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.’

The Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA, Capt. Musa Nuhu,

would present the keynote address, while two other CEOs would present papers at the conference.

Some of the CEOs include Mr. Kabir Mohammed of Federal Airports Authority of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper