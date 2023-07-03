Battle for leadership of c’ttees, ministerial list’s screening top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow

By Henry Umoru

AFTER 29 days of break to allow for allocation of offices and the Sallah celebration, senators are expected to resume tomorrow to face the challenges of legislating for the country and ensuring good governance for Nigerians.

Recall that soon after Senator Akpabio emerged President  of  the  Senate  on Tuesday, June 13, he set up a15- member welfare committee, led by Senator  Isah Jibrin, APC,  Kogi East, to  allocate offices and seats at the hallowed chamber in accordance  with the Standing Orders and ranking.

As senators resume tomorrow, the fight for those to become the principal  officers for both the majority and minority parties would now be taken to the National  Assembly.

Though the issue of who become the principal  officers is purely  a party affair, recent  developments  have shown both internal and external  influence in the matter, just as what played  out in the  case of House of Representatives  in the 9th National  Assembly  when the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

