Battle for leadership of c’ttees, ministerial list’s screening top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow





By Henry Umoru

AFTER 29 days of break to allow for allocation of offices and the Sallah celebration, senators are expected to resume tomorrow to face the challenges of legislating for the country and ensuring good governance for Nigerians.

Recall that soon after Senator Akpabio emerged President of the Senate on Tuesday, June 13, he set up a15- member welfare committee, led by Senator Isah Jibrin, APC, Kogi East, to allocate offices and seats at the hallowed chamber in accordance with the Standing Orders and ranking.

As senators resume tomorrow, the fight for those to become the principal officers for both the majority and minority parties would now be taken to the National Assembly.

Though the issue of who become the principal officers is purely a party affair, recent developments have shown both internal and external influence in the matter, just as what played out in the case of House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly when the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper